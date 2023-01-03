Horizons Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Horizons Wealth Management owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,455. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.47.

