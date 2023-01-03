Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,395 shares during the quarter. Hubbell accounts for 1.2% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 1.22% of Hubbell worth $146,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $235.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $263.30.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $200.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.33.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.