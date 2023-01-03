Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Short Interest Up 15.5% in December

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the November 30th total of 7,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.40. 68,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,031. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $28.66.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $260.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth $415,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 414.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 182,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 96,724 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,018,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,806,000 after buying an additional 176,305 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

