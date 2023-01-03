Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,600 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the November 30th total of 200,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HUFAF remained flat at $13.49 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47. Hufvudstaden AB has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $13.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 100 in a report on Monday, September 26th.

About Hufvudstaden AB (publ)

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments, Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

