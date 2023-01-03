Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Short Interest Up 12.5% in December

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,260,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 42,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HBAN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock remained flat at $14.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 13,366,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,308,195. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 759,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after buying an additional 47,713 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

