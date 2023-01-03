Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $253.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HII. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HII. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HII opened at $230.68 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $177.20 and a 12 month high of $260.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.31 and its 200-day moving average is $228.49.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.09). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile



Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

