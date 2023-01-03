Huobi Token (HT) Market Cap Tops $851.74 Million

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $851.74 million and approximately $7.89 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for approximately $5.25 or 0.00031568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobiwallet.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal.

Huobi Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native cryptocurrency of Huobi Global exchange. It belongs to a group of cryptocurrencies often referred to as exchange tokens. Huobi Token was issued and distributed in 2018 to Huobi users according to a special giveaway plan where platform users were rewarded with free tokens. Of the total supply of 500 million HT, 300 million were distributed to Huobi’s users, 100 million are for platform rewards and operations, and another 100 million is a reservation for team incentives.After the giveaway, users were able to trade it and benefit from the opportunities that the Huobi Token made available on the Huobi platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

