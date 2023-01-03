Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Update

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Hurco Companies worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hurco Companies Price Performance

HURC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,795. Hurco Companies has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $172.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average is $24.70.

Hurco Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hurco Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

See Also

