Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Short Interest Update

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,800 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the November 30th total of 229,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.84. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $45.96.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 48.67% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $840.10 million during the quarter.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is -11.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HY shares. Sidoti upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

