i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Shares Up 6%

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 3.00 and last traded at 2.99. 55,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 196,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on IAUX. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

i-80 Gold Trading Up 6.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.