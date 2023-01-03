iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Shares Purchased by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,494. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02.

