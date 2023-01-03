ICON (ICX) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

ICON (ICX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. ICON has a market cap of $136.67 million and $1.69 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 943,047,538 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 943,022,019.0014364 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.1469404 USD and is up 3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $2,799,563.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

