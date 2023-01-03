Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC) Short Interest Update

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Iconic Sports Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

ICNC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.34. 148,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,795. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. Iconic Sports Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICNC. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition by 78.2% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 872,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 382,850 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in Iconic Sports Acquisition by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 685,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 185,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 492,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 299,900 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition by 52.1% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 342,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 117,195 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Iconic Sports Acquisition by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 65,549 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iconic Sports Acquisition Company Profile

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on acquiring business in the global sports industry. Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading

