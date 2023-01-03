Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) PT Lowered to CHF 15 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 17 to CHF 15 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

IDRSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Idorsia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Idorsia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

OTCMKTS:IDRSF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.69. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31. Idorsia has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

