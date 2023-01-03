IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Short Interest Up 12.7% in December

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the November 30th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.8 days. Approximately 20.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IGMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $27,135.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,964.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $27,135.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,964.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Misbah Tahir sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $43,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,018 shares of company stock worth $503,228. Insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGMS stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.77. 1,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,568. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $35.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Stories

