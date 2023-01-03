Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Short Interest Update

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 882,600 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 825,200 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.9 days.

Immuneering Stock Performance

Shares of IMRX traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,530. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. Immuneering has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $107.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of -1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immuneering

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Immuneering by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Immuneering by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 24,556 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Immuneering by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,739,000 after buying an additional 407,204 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Immuneering by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 498,479 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

