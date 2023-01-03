INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Short Interest Update

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price target on INDUS Realty Trust from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

INDUS Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of INDT stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.28. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,640. INDUS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $82.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average is $58.81.

INDUS Realty Trust Increases Dividend

INDUS Realty Trust ( NASDAQ:INDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 49.67%. The company had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 1,066.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.