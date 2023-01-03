Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Short Interest Update

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the November 30th total of 2,630,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.51. 52,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,387. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.97%.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

