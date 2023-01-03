Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the November 30th total of 4,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 727,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Insider Activity at Inhibrx
In related news, CEO Mark Lappe sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $769,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,564,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,876,216.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Lappe sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $769,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,564,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,876,216.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $256,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,233,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,377,303.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,689,980 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inhibrx
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 282.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,986 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the first quarter worth $23,180,000. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the second quarter valued at about $11,615,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 50.8% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,887,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,837,000 after buying an additional 973,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the second quarter valued at about $10,749,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Inhibrx Price Performance
NASDAQ INBX traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.09. 12,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,012. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68. Inhibrx has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $44.99.
Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 2,628.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inhibrx will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.
About Inhibrx
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inhibrx (INBX)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.