Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the November 30th total of 4,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 727,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Inhibrx

In related news, CEO Mark Lappe sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $769,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,564,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,876,216.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Lappe sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $769,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,564,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,876,216.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $256,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,233,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,377,303.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,689,980 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inhibrx

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 282.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,986 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the first quarter worth $23,180,000. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the second quarter valued at about $11,615,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 50.8% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,887,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,837,000 after buying an additional 973,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the second quarter valued at about $10,749,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inhibrx Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INBX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ INBX traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.09. 12,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,012. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68. Inhibrx has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $44.99.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 2,628.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inhibrx will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

