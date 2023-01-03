InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) Trading 27.3% Higher

Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMLFF – Get Rating) traded up 27.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.02. 2,809,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24,611% from the average session volume of 11,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.
