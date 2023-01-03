Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

NYSE:IIPR traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.25. 8,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,738. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.47 and a 1-year high of $265.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.60 and its 200-day moving average is $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 24.10 and a quick ratio of 24.10.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.60). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IIPR. Compass Point upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

