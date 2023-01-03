Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Short Interest Up 17.8% in December

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the November 30th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on IIPR shares. Compass Point raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $101.35. 9,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a current ratio of 24.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $87.47 and a 1-year high of $265.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 53.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Industrial Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.