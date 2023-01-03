Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,200 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the November 30th total of 1,691,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 127.5 days.

Inpex Trading Up 2.6 %

OTCMKTS IPXHF opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. Inpex has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

