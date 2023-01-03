Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,200 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the November 30th total of 1,691,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 127.5 days.
Inpex Trading Up 2.6 %
OTCMKTS IPXHF opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. Inpex has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61.
About Inpex
