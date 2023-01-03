Insider Buying: ARC Funds Limited (ASX:ARC) Insider Buys 55,000 Shares of Stock

ARC Funds Limited (ASX:ARC – Get Rating) insider Harley Grosser bought 55,000 shares of ARC Funds stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$17,655.00 ($12,010.20).

ARC Funds Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 66.75, a quick ratio of 63.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

ARC Funds Company Profile

ARC Funds Limited operates as an investment management company in Australia. It operates in two segments, Funds Management and Investment. The company offers funds management services and manages investment vehicles; and invests in agriculture related entities, schemes and securities, microcap Australian companies, and other financial services entities.

