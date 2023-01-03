Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,922 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,640 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $26.53. 484,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,405,120. The stock has a market cap of $109.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

