InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Gap Up to $49.48

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.48, but opened at $52.21. InterDigital shares last traded at $54.98, with a volume of 1,008 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IDCC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

InterDigital Stock Up 11.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average is $52.12. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.30. InterDigital had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. On average, analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 425.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 229,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after buying an additional 185,952 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in InterDigital by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,776 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after acquiring an additional 148,221 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,970,000 after buying an additional 136,772 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,693,000 after buying an additional 127,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 382,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 84,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

