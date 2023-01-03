Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,090 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 22.4% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 75,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,300,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 7.3% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.58.

Intuit Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $390.07. 25,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,369. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $647.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $394.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

