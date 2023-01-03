Inverness Counsel LLC NY Acquires 170,282 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 748,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 170,282 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology accounts for approximately 1.8% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $32,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070,739 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,148 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,853,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,637,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 41.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.31.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $36.48. 115,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,798,870. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.