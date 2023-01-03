Inverness Counsel LLC NY Acquires Shares of 30,000 ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLD. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter valued at $58,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QLD stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $34.24. The stock had a trading volume of 216,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,694,206. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.88.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

