Inverness Counsel LLC NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 922,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the quarter. Dover makes up approximately 6.0% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned about 0.66% of Dover worth $107,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Dover by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.55. 9,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.59. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.