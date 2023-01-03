Inverness Counsel LLC NY Cuts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,477 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,901 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $17,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Citigroup increased their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cfra upgraded EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.27.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Down 3.4 %

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.14. 48,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,478. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.29 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.23 and a 200 day moving average of $121.99. The stock has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.