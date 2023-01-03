Inverness Counsel LLC NY Cuts Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,008 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 26.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 113.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 28.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 985,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,640,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.70.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,755. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.45. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.24 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading

