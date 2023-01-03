Inverness Counsel LLC NY Increases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 595.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

DIA traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.64. The company had a trading volume of 211,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,113. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.59. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

