Inverness Counsel LLC NY Purchases 410 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total transaction of $1,223,700.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,208,747. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total transaction of $1,223,700.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,208,747. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total value of $344,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at $22,675,812.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,581 shares of company stock worth $14,180,342 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ResMed Stock Down 0.8 %

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

RMD traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.38. 19,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.19. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $263.45.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

