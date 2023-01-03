Inverness Counsel LLC NY Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,559,000 after acquiring an additional 494,294 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.99. 740,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,274,880. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.98. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $152.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $103.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.