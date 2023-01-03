Inverness Counsel LLC NY Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 53,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 183.9% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ITOT stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.15. 110,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881,959. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.44 and a 12-month high of $108.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.66.

