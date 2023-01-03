Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 71,000 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,000 shares during the period. NetEase makes up approximately 1.3% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in NetEase were worth $23,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 549.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 127.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetEase stock traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.96. The company had a trading volume of 65,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,175. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.16. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.46. NetEase had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 34.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTES. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.14.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

