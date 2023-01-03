Inverness Counsel LLC NY Takes $676,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $138,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 297,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 35,598 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in KeyCorp by 31.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 38,047 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in KeyCorp by 40.4% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 171,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 49,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in KeyCorp by 14.3% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.11.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.84. 236,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,506,876. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

