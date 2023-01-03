Inverness Counsel LLC NY Trims Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $621,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 870,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $291.10. 8,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,935. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

