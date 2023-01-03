Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Position Boosted by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,506 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,784. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $25.32.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.