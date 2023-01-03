Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Shares Acquired by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the quarter. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSJP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 396.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 708,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 565,625 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 153,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJP stock remained flat at $22.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 5,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,621. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $24.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30.

