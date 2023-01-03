Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $43.40

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.40, but opened at $45.46. Invesco China Technology ETF shares last traded at $45.85, with a volume of 6,284 shares traded.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.02.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.