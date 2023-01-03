Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the November 30th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.39. The stock had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,890. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.54. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $41.31.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF
