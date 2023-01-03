Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the November 30th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.39. The stock had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,890. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.54. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $41.31.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 4,449,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,461,000 after purchasing an additional 70,574 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares during the period.

