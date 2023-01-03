Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Cut by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,163 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 0.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $21,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,703,000 after acquiring an additional 729,133 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,911,000 after acquiring an additional 847,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 986,490 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,030,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,299,000 after purchasing an additional 72,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,589,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,738,000 after purchasing an additional 200,794 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,305. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.75 and a 200 day moving average of $140.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

