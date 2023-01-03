Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.98

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.98 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 64971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.87.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.37.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 151.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,005,000 after purchasing an additional 59,093 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 43.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 519,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after buying an additional 158,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 49.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 51,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.