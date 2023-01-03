IOST (IOST) Price Reaches $0.0070 on Exchanges

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One IOST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. IOST has a total market capitalization of $129.78 million and approximately $10.53 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

