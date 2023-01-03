iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.99.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on iQIYI from $5.10 to $4.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC decreased their price target on iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on iQIYI from $2.50 to $2.70 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in iQIYI by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,149,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 219,515 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iQIYI by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,965,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,725 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in iQIYI by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,820,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,885,000 after purchasing an additional 95,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in iQIYI by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 83,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iQIYI by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,345,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,100 shares during the last quarter. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI Stock Up 0.4 %

About iQIYI

IQ opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.48. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

