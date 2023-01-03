iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.80

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 193125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $5.10 to $4.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. HSBC dropped their price target on iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on iQIYI from $2.50 to $2.70 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.99.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iQIYI

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 15.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iQIYI by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,100,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.