iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.80

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 193125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $5.10 to $4.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. HSBC dropped their price target on iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on iQIYI from $2.50 to $2.70 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.99.
iQIYI Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iQIYI
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iQIYI (IQ)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Tyson Foods: Growth, Momentum, Growth At A Reasonable Price
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.