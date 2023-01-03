iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Short Interest Update

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRTC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research raised iRhythm Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $93.67 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $88.73 and a 12-month high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.15.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.31% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $103.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.43 million. Research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,554,357.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares in the company, valued at $10,927,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 436,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $21,508,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,423,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 486,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,501,000 after buying an additional 275,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

