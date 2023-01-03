iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 1,210.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 554,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,175 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $27,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.91. 9,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,057,013. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.02. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $53.93.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.118 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

