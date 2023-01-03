iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 1,210.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 554,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,175 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $27,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.91. 9,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,057,013. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.02. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $53.93.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Tyson Foods: Growth, Momentum, Growth At A Reasonable Price
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.